Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $10.69 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 393,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Southwestern Energy worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

