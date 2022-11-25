Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.60% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

