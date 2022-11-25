Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $6.54 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

