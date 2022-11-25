Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of MYR Group worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MYR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in MYR Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MYR Group Company Profile

MYRG opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.