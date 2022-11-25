Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $5,150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

