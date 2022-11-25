Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,695 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.