Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million-$771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Guess’ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $25.27.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’
In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter worth $391,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
