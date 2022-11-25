Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Reaches $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $535,387.82 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

