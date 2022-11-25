Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. T-Mobile US comprises 0.9% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.50. 38,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,014. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

