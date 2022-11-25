Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.27 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

