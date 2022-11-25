Head-To-Head Analysis: Oak Street Health (OSH) vs. The Competition

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oak Street Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -8.47 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.16

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus target price of $30.87, suggesting a potential upside of 60.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 126.57%. Given Oak Street Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oak Street Health rivals beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

