Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -35.57% N/A -6.16% Akerna -292.22% -70.76% -34.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million 4.63 -$110.71 million $0.33 11.36 Akerna $20.68 million 0.18 -$31.33 million ($43.59) -0.02

This table compares Global Blue Group and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 3 0 0 2.00

Akerna has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.29%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Akerna on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

