Head-To-Head Contrast: Hyperfine (HYPR) and Its Rivals

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million 0.72

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyperfine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 89 601 1659 78 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 438.31%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 83.41%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

