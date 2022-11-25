Head-To-Head Contrast: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 14.53 $9.84 million ($0.42) -178.57 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Inari Medical and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 9 0 2.90 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $93.30, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.23% -6.02% -5.06% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Summary

Inari Medical beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

