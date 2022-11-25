Head-To-Head Contrast: Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) vs. Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Itaú Unibanco and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 0 4 0 3.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.31 $4.96 billion $0.56 8.68 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Suncrest Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 10.97% 17.42% 1.36% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats Suncrest Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

