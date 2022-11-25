Head to Head Contrast: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ceridian HCM 1 4 8 0 2.54

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $159.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $71.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.04% 11.70% 9.31% Ceridian HCM -6.52% -2.39% -0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 12.32 $44.60 million $1.40 94.11 Ceridian HCM $1.02 billion 9.90 -$75.40 million ($0.51) -131.14

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Ceridian HCM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

