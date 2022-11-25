Hedera (HBAR) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Hedera has a market cap of $952.24 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023495 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04815687 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,396,379.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

