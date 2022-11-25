Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.07 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

