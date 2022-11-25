HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20. Approximately 368,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,035% from the average daily volume of 17,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.21.

HLS Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.72%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

