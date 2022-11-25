Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.88.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

