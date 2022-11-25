HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.