HSBC Lowers Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

PANDY stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $33.93.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

