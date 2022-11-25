Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,726 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 310.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock worth $551,899,783. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

