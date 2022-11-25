Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $96.18 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915,718 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $96,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,930,000 after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,483 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 60.7% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 273,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEZ remained flat at $84.99 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

