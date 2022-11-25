Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $17.24 Million in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,749,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 22.12% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NASDAQ GSRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,055. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

