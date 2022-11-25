Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 200,000 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $516,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth $632,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

