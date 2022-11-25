Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 20,057 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TDY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.75. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

