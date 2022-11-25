Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $25.72 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 176,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,716,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 24,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,710. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.