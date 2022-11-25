Humanscape Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

