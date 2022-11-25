Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.84 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00036112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $912.47 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.87 or 0.08575093 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00477728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,836.16 or 0.29310559 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

