Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 2,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,060,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

The company has a market cap of $560.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

In other Hyliion news, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hyliion news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyliion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

