i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

