i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.
i3 Verticals Stock Performance
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.