Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

