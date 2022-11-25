Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.