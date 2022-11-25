Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.10.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
