Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.44.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
TSE:IMO opened at C$76.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.38. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$41.04 and a 52-week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.