Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$80.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.44.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IMO opened at C$76.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.38. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$41.04 and a 52-week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

