InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
