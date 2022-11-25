InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHTGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

