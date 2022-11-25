Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $511.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.