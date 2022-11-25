Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $108,557.52 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,460,320 shares in the company, valued at $175,572,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,517.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Donegal Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

