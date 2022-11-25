Insider Buying: Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Buys 9,600 Shares of Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,374 shares in the company, valued at $143,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INDP opened at $1.80 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

