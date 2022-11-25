Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Buys $2,227,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $354,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $5,310,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after buying an additional 171,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

