Insider Buying: The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,100 Shares of Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,479. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,800 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,854.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,304.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,460.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,640.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $12,640.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,096.00.

NASDAQ MICS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 80,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,979. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

