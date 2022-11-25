Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$113,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at C$404,075.22.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$12.87. The company had a trading volume of 517,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$13.22.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alamos Gold

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

