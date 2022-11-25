Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Sells $5,467,000.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $17.03 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
