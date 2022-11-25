Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $82,181.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,054.80.
Criteo Stock Performance
Criteo stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.