Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $82,181.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $82,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,054.80.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

