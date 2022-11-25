Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $293,200.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,986,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $288,400.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $14.38 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,438.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

