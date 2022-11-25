Insider Selling: ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) CEO Sells $54,774.98 in Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 14,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $54,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,926.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ESS Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

GWH opened at $3.32 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.25.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWH. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

