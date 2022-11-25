Insider Selling: International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) VP Sells $445,080.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $148.75 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.