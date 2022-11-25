Insider Selling: International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) VP Sells $445,080.00 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:IBM opened at $148.75 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

