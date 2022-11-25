Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 159,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,079. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

