Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,486,374.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,009. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.13. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

