Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 987 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $19,868.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,756,746 shares in the company, valued at $276,923,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.5 %

FNA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,165. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 53.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 459,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.